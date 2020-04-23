menu

Any agreement over Miżieb and l-Aħrax should include access to the public, ramblers say

Ramblers' Association of Malta says any management agreement over Miżieb and l-Aħrax should safeguard public access to the areas

laura_calleja
23 April 2020, 11:41am
by Laura Calleja
The Miżieb woodland in the outskirts of Mellieħa is Malta's largest woodland
Any management agreements over l-Aħrax and Miżieb should include access to the public, Ramblers' Association of Malta said.

The organisation was reacting to a proposal made by Prime Minister Robert Abela to hand over l-Aħrax tal-Mellieħa, and Miżieb to hunter organisations under a formal management agreement.

MaltaToday first reported that the proposal was floated during a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday and met no resistance.

A government source said the proposal was meant to formalise claims the main hunting lobby FKNK has over the lands, which they occupy during the spring and autumn hunting seasons.

Ramblers' Association said that these sites, which are located on public land, contain trails which are in regular use by ramblers and other members of the public.

“Any management agreement should enshrine a right of passage through these sites in order to ensure that these woodlands can continue to be enjoyed by the public at large,” the group said.

The association said it was concerned that unless such safeguards were established, a management agreement could be abused to further restrict public access to the countryside.

“In order to avoid public frustration and conflict over land use at a later stage, it is important to adopt a wise solution at the outset for any plans the government may have for these sites,” the group said.

