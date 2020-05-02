Private company dedicates over 78,000 hours to voluntary maintenance and cleaning work in communities

Some 25 local councils have received voluntary assistance for the upkeep of their localities during the COVID-19 pandemic through a collaboration between MEP Miriam Dalli and private company OZO Group.

Following the assistance the Government provided to workers hit by the pandemic, OZO Group said it felt the need to reciprocate to the Maltese community.

Through this initiative, 600 workers employed by OZO Group are assisting over 25 local councils with cleaning and maintenance work in their respective localities. More than 78,000 hours of voluntary work were dedicated to communities in total.

“The coronavirus pandemic is a difficult moment in time for both employers and employees, but it is also highlighting the corporate social responsibility of various Maltese companies and businesses,” MEP Miriam Dalli said.

“It is satisfying to see companies like OZO Group doing their bit to give something back on a national level, whilst the government is providing crucial support schemes to workers. Several localities are now benefitting from the social responsibility of this company.”

On his part, OZO Group Chief Executive Fabio Muscat thanked Miriam Dalli for believing in the #thankyouMalta initiative.