How to properly wear and remove a face mask
Public Health Superintedent advises on the proper use of masks to help limit the spread of COVID-19
It is from today obligatory to wear a mask when in a shop or using public transport according to new rules meant to curb the spread of COVID-19 amid a partial relaxation of lockdown measures.
The public is being advised to wear surgical or cloth masks not respirators. N95 respirators are to be used by medical workers.
Public Health Superintendent has underlined the importance of handling masks properly in order to avoid the risk of infection.
In particular, she has given this advice which should be followed when wearing masks:
- Wash your hands or use an alcohol rub before touching the mask
- When putting it on, ensure it covers your nose, mouth and chin and that it fits tightly around your face
- Don't touch the mask while it is on you, or you could contaminate it
- To remove it, grasp it firmly from its elastic or string ties, without touching the back or front area of the mask itself
- If the mask is disposable, throw it away immediately, or else place it in a plastic bag and dispose of it when you a near a bin
- If the mask is made of cloth, put it in a bag and then wash it at a temperature of at least 60°C
- Always follow the instructions which come on the package of disposable masks
