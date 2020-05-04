How to properly wear and remove a face mask

It is from today obligatory to wear a mask when in a shop or using public transport according to new rules meant to curb the spread of COVID-19 amid a partial relaxation of lockdown measures.

The public is being advised to wear surgical or cloth masks not respirators. N95 respirators are to be used by medical workers.

Public Health Superintendent has underlined the importance of handling masks properly in order to avoid the risk of infection.

In particular, she has given this advice which should be followed when wearing masks: