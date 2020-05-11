No spike in mortality rate in COVID-19 months compared to last year

No surge in mortality rates have so far been registered in the first months since the coronavirus pandemic hit Malta.

The number of deaths in February, March and April 2020 are very similar to those recorded during the same period last year, information tabled in Parliament on Monday shows.

In February, March and April 2019, 351, 373 and 302 deaths respectively were registered.

The figures for the same months this year stand at 312, 381 and 299 respectively, with the number for April still being provisional.

The data provided did not include a breakdown of deaths by age groups, however.

The information emerged from a reply by Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Chris Fearne to a parliamentary question from PN MP Beppe Fenech Adami.

The first confirmed case of coronavirus in Malta was recorded on March 7, with five people - all elderly - having died from the virus to date.

The total number of reported cases stands at 503, with 434 having recovered.