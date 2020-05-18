menu

Charmaine Gauci's COVID-19 updates will now take place three times a week

Frequency of Public Health Superintedent Charmaine Gauci's coronavirus updates to be reduced from daily to triweekly

massimo_costa
18 May 2020, 1:35pm
by Massimo Costa
Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci will be giving COVID-19 updates on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from now on

After Charmaine Gauci addressing the media every day for the past several weeks, the frequency of the Public Health Superintendent's COVID-19 updates will now be reduced to triweekly.

Coronavirus bulletins will be delivered on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, Gauci said today.

The general public will still be updated every day with the latest number of cases through the COVID-19 dashboard.

