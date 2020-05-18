Charmaine Gauci's COVID-19 updates will now take place three times a week
After Charmaine Gauci addressing the media every day for the past several weeks, the frequency of the Public Health Superintendent's COVID-19 updates will now be reduced to triweekly.
Coronavirus bulletins will be delivered on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, Gauci said today.
The general public will still be updated every day with the latest number of cases through the COVID-19 dashboard.
