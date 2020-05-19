menu

11 new cases of COVID-19, 4 recoveries

Public health authorities carry out 1,519 swab tests overnight, registering 11 new cases of coronavirus

19 May 2020, 1:01pm
by Kurt Sansone
There were 11 new cases of COVID-19 registered overnight

There were 11 new cases of COVID-19 registered overnight from 1,519 swab tests, the public health authorities said.

At the same time, four recoveries were registered with the number of active cases now running at 103.

The information was published on the official Facebook page of the Health Department, Saħħa, after Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci yesterday announced that her daily bulletin will only be held on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Malta has carried out 53,196 swab tests since the start of the pandemic in March, registering a total of 569 cases.

460 patients have recovered and six have died.

Government yesterday announced the relaxation of more restrictions from this Friday, allowing the re-opening of restaurants, hairdressers, beauticians, nail technicians and hotels for domestic tourism.

READ ALSO: Maltese doctors say COVID-19 situation not as stable as claimed after spike in cases

