120 imprisoned for failing to pay alimony

Failure to pay family maintenance landed 1,517 people in court with 120 being jailed in the process, figures tabled in parliament show.

The numbers covering the current legislature between June 2017 and May this year, were tabled by Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri on Wednesday. He was answering a parliamentary question by Nationalist MP Ivan Bartolo.

A breakdown of prison sentences meted out by the courts, shows that prison sentences ranged from a week to three months.