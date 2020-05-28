menu

120 imprisoned for failing to pay alimony

The police have charged 1,517 people since 2017 for failing to keep up with court-imposed alimony payments, figures tabled in parliament show

maltatoday
28 May 2020, 2:06pm
by MaltaToday Staff
120 people ended up in jail for failing to pay alimony
Failure to pay family maintenance landed 1,517 people in court with 120 being jailed in the process, figures tabled in parliament show.

The numbers covering the current legislature between June 2017 and May this year, were tabled by Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri on Wednesday. He was answering a parliamentary question by Nationalist MP Ivan Bartolo.

A breakdown of prison sentences meted out by the courts, shows that prison sentences ranged from a week to three months.

