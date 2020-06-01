One case of COVID-19 as active cases drop to 73

Malta only registered one new case of COVID-19 and three recoveries overnight as the number of active cases dropped to 73.

The information was disseminated on Facebook by the Health Ministry.

The total number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic hit Malta in March is 619, including nine deaths and 537 recoveries.

Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci is expected to give her Monday update this evening in a joint press conference with Prime Minister Robert Abela.

Abela is expected to announce the lifting of more restrictions from Friday, including those on bars and gyms.

