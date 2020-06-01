menu

One case of COVID-19 as active cases drop to 73

Malta registered one new case of COVID-19 overnight from 597 swab tests

kurt_sansone
1 June 2020, 1:28pm
by Kurt Sansone
Restaurants reopened a week ago as more restrictions were lifted in the wake of a controlled pandemic
Malta only registered one new case of COVID-19 and three recoveries overnight as the number of active cases dropped to 73.

The information was disseminated on Facebook by the Health Ministry.

The total number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic hit Malta in March is 619, including nine deaths and 537 recoveries.

Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci is expected to give her Monday update this evening in a joint press conference with Prime Minister Robert Abela.

Abela is expected to announce the lifting of more restrictions from Friday, including those on bars and gyms.

READ ALSO: COVID-19 update postponed

