No new COVID-19 cases registered overnight, 14 more recoveries

No new cases of COVID-19 have been registered overnight, according to the latest figures released by the Health Ministry.

There are now 37 active cases of coronavirus, with 14 more people recovering from the virus overnight. Since the start of the pandemic in March, 576 people have recovered from the virus and nine patients have died.

In the past 24 hours, 892 swab tests were carried out. With a grand total of 72,615 tests having been carried out so far on the island.

On Friday, Malta is expected to reopen fully, with the government lifting the majority of COVID-19 restrictions across all sectors.

The special dispensation given to vulnerable persons has now been revoked, and as such, they are expected to return to work. Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci said that vulnerable people – the over 64s, pregnant and those with specific conditions - can "now go out."

The limit of six imposed on public gatherings has also been lifted but mass events will not be allowed this summer. Masks will no longer be needed for restaurants, bars and nightclubs.