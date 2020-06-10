Sudden death of ‘incredibly smart’ Naxxar teen Francesca Vella shocks friends

Friends and family were left shocked at the death of Naxxar teenager Francesca Vella, who tragically passed away suddenly earlier in the week.

The 13-year-old was only a month shy of her 14th birthday in July. Vella began feeling unwell while on a trip to Gozo and was later flown to Mater Dei Hospital on Sunday. Vella was kept at Mater Dei for multiple days before tragically passing away.

A school-friend of Vella’s told MaltaToday about the young girl’s sweet disposition. “She never caused any trouble and was always there to help anyone who needed it.”

They recalled Vella’s love for mathematics as well as make-up. “Francesca loved accounts, and she was good at it too – she was incredibly smart. She was sweet and kind, and would always find her smiling; she was a happy person,” they said.

St. Michael School, which Vella attended, shared the news on social media, expressing its shock at the news of Vella’s passing.

“She will always be remembered for her diligence, sense of responsibility and most especially her kind heart while our hearts ache and cry tears of sorrow. Our love and prayers to Mr and Ms Vella, Andrew, their family and friends.”

Underneath the post, dozens of comments expressed their condolences as well as shock at the tragic event.

“I am so deeply saddened and shocked to hear this news. I remember Francesca so well at school, so sweet, intelligent and kind. I pray for her family that they may find strength during this difficult time. Rest with the Angels dear Fran,” wrote one mourner.

“Dearest Fran you shall never be forgotten... watch over from above together with your nanna your lovely family and protect them always,” another well-wisher wrote.

“Still trying to get to terms with such a loss! May she Rest in Peace, sweet Francesca,” said another.