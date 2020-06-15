menu

Peter Agius appointed PN representative within the European People's Party

The former PN MEP candidate said he would act in the best interest of the Maltese 

laura_calleja
15 June 2020, 11:57am
by Laura Calleja
Peter Agius
Peter Agius

Peter Agius has been appointed as the representative of the Nationalist Party within the European People's Party.

“In this role, I will represent the voice of the Maltese in shaping the politics of the European People's Party,” Agius said as he announced the news on social media.

Illum inkomplu l-ħidma biex l-Ewropa tkun aktar Maltija. Bi pjaċir ninfurmakom li ġejt appuntat bħala rappreżentant...

Posted by Peter Agius on Monday, June 15, 2020

Agius was the head of the European Parliament information office in Malta for a number of years and left to work as a speechwriter for the European Parliament President Antonio Tajani in 2017.

He was also in charge of the negotiations in Council and part of the legal service between 2002 and 2012.

In his first electoral foray, Agius unsuccessfully contested the European parliament election on the PN ticket in 2019.

