Customs discover €11,430 in undeclared cash on airport passenger
A passenger bound for Amsterdam was stopped by customs officials at Malta International Airport after failing to declare cash
Customs officials seized undeclared cash during a routine check at Malta International Airport's departure lounge.
The passenger, who was bound for Amsterdam, was asked how much cash he was carrying, to which he replied €4,000. A subsequent search of his belongs revealed a total of €11,430.
Customs said, the cash in excess of €10,000 was forfeited in accordance with the law.
As per EU and national law, any cash exceeding €10,000 must always be declared when travelling to or from Malta as part of efforts to combat money laundering.
