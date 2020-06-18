menu

Customs discover €11,430 in undeclared cash on airport passenger

A passenger bound for Amsterdam was stopped by customs officials at Malta International Airport after failing to declare cash

laura_calleja
18 June 2020, 10:10am
by Laura Calleja

Customs officials seized undeclared cash during a routine check at Malta International Airport's departure lounge.

The passenger, who was bound for Amsterdam, was asked how much cash he was carrying, to which he replied €4,000. A subsequent search of his belongs revealed a total of €11,430. 

Customs said, the cash in excess of €10,000 was forfeited in accordance with the law. 

As per EU and national law, any cash exceeding €10,000 must always be declared when travelling to or from Malta as part of efforts to combat money laundering.

