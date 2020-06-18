menu

One new COVID-19 case registered overnight

One new coronavirus case found overnight, bringing the number of active cases to 44

laura_calleja
18 June 2020, 12:42pm
by Laura Calleja

One new case of COVID-19 has been registered overnight, according to the latest figures released by the Health Ministry.

No new patients have recovered, with the total number of active cases standing at 44. Since the start of the pandemic in March, 610 people have recovered from the virus and nine patients have died.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 18•06•2020 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate | Covid19 Malta

Posted by saħħa on Thursday, June 18, 2020

In the past 24 hours, 860 swab tests were carried out. With a grand total of 85,824 tests having been carried out so far on the island.

The Health Ministry said the case registered today was symptomatic and not linked to any known cluster or previously reported cases.

More in National
[WATCH] Adrian Delia denies claims of attempted bribery by Yorgen Fenech in sworn affidavit
National

[WATCH] Adrian Delia denies claims of attempted bribery by Yorgen Fenech in sworn affidavit
Karl Azzopardi
Moratorium sought for 6,000 household loans during pandemic peak
National

Moratorium sought for 6,000 household loans during pandemic peak
Kurt Sansone
One new COVID-19 case registered overnight
National

One new COVID-19 case registered overnight
Laura Calleja
Air Malta sales a fifth of what they were during normal times
National

Air Malta sales a fifth of what they were during normal times
Kurt Sansone
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.