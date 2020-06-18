One new COVID-19 case registered overnight

One new case of COVID-19 has been registered overnight, according to the latest figures released by the Health Ministry.

No new patients have recovered, with the total number of active cases standing at 44. Since the start of the pandemic in March, 610 people have recovered from the virus and nine patients have died.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 18•06•2020 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate | Covid19 Malta Posted by saħħa on Thursday, June 18, 2020

In the past 24 hours, 860 swab tests were carried out. With a grand total of 85,824 tests having been carried out so far on the island.

The Health Ministry said the case registered today was symptomatic and not linked to any known cluster or previously reported cases.