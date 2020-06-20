COVID-19 update: one new case, 3 recover

There was just one new case of COVID-19 in Malta today and three new recoveries, according to the latest figures published by the Public Health authorities.

Today’s new case was a person with sporadic symptoms, who presented himself at casualty.

The total number of active cases now stands at 39. 87,462 swabs have been taken, the figures show, 786 of them today.



664 total cases of COVID-19 were registered locally. The total number of deaths from the disease remains 9. 616 people have recovered.