Speaker has received no communication yet from Konrad Mizzi after Labour expulsion

Konrad Mizzi has not yet communicated with the Speaker over his position in parliament after the Labour Party executive dismissed him from the parliamentary group.

Mizzi remains an MP but following yesterday’s decision by the PL executive is likely to sit as an independent MP.

Speaker Anġlu Farrugia informed MPs that he had not yet received any communication from Mizzi but noted that the former energy minister was in quarantine until yesterday.

Farrugia was replying to a request for clarification by PN deputy leader David Agius on Mizzi’s parliamentary status since the official website still listed him as a Labour MP.

Farrugia said the matter will be dealt with once Mizzi returns from quarantine.