Speaker has received no communication yet from Konrad Mizzi after Labour expulsion

Speaker Anġlu Farrugia says he has received no communication from Konrad Mizzi on his parliamentary status after being expelled from the Labour Party

kurt_sansone
24 June 2020, 5:23pm
by Kurt Sansone
Speaker of the House Anġlu Farrugia has received no communication yet from Konrad Mizzi
Konrad Mizzi has not yet communicated with the Speaker over his position in parliament after the Labour Party executive dismissed him from the parliamentary group.

Mizzi remains an MP but following yesterday’s decision by the PL executive is likely to sit as an independent MP.

Speaker Anġlu Farrugia informed MPs that he had not yet received any communication from Mizzi but noted that the former energy minister was in quarantine until yesterday.

Farrugia was replying to a request for clarification by PN deputy leader David Agius on Mizzi’s parliamentary status since the official website still listed him as a Labour MP.

Farrugia said the matter will be dealt with once Mizzi returns from quarantine.

