menu

[WATCH] Labour executive votes to remove Konrad Mizzi from parliamentary group

Robert Abela calls a special session of the Labour Party executive to remove Konrad Mizzi from the parliamentary group • 71 members vote to remove Mizzi, 1 abstains and 1 votes against

massimo_costa kurt_sansone
23 June 2020, 7:02pm
by Massimo Costa / Kurt Sansone
Robert Abela has asked Konrad Mizzi to resign from the Labour parliamentary group
Robert Abela has asked Konrad Mizzi to resign from the Labour parliamentary group

The Labour Party executive has voted to remove Konrad Mizzi from the parliamentary group following the latest scandal involving a Montenegro wind farm purchased by Enemalta from which Yorgen Fenech's 17 Black benfitted.

The meeting was called by PL leader Robert Abela after Mizzi refused an earlier request to resign from the parliamentary group. Speaking just after the executive meeting, Abela said the decision was setting the highest standards.

"I am not here to judge Konrad Mizzi from a legal point of view but on a political level," Abela said.

The PL executive is meeting at the headquarters in Hamrun
The PL executive is meeting at the headquarters in Hamrun

Asked whether he will adopt a similar stand on Joseph Muscat, Abela said the situation was different. "Konrad Mizzi had a connection with the Panama Papers and 17 Black. Joseph Muscat had no such accusations and his mistake was not to remove Mizzi and Keith Schembri in 2016 when the Panama connection came to the fore. For that he already paid a political price," Abela said.

He also ruled out an early election.

It was Mizzi who went public with his defiance in a Facebook post early on Tuesday.

Mizzi denied having had a personal interest in the Montenegro wind farm project, insisting the investment ensured Enemalta continued to benefit from a return until this day. However, he gave no explanation as to how Enemalta paid three times more for the shareholding to a company, which was linked to Fenech's 17 Black.

The Montenegro wind farm project is subject to a police investigation.

Mizzi has always denied any knowledge and connection to 17 Black despite his accountants listing it as a target client in bank account opening forms for his Panama company. Mizzi has always claimed the inclusion of 17 Black was a mistake by his advisors, Nexia BT.

The showdown with Mizzi is expected to cause friction within the PL rank and file, especially in the Fourth District, where the MP has his electoral base.

Massimo’s journalistic interests are local and British politics, EU policies, and busine...
Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
More in National
Enemalta denies knowledge of 17 Black involvement in Montenegro wind farm, internal investigation underway
National

Enemalta denies knowledge of 17 Black involvement in Montenegro wind farm, internal investigation underway
Kurt Sansone
[WATCH] Labour executive votes to remove Konrad Mizzi from parliamentary group
National

[WATCH] Labour executive votes to remove Konrad Mizzi from parliamentary group
Massimo Costa / Kurt Sansone
Updated | Prime Minister asks Konrad Mizzi to resign but former minister refuses to go
National

Updated | Prime Minister asks Konrad Mizzi to resign but former minister refuses to go
Kurt Sansone
Magistrate probing claims involving Yorgen Fenech payments to Adrian Delia
National

Magistrate probing claims involving Yorgen Fenech payments to Adrian Delia
Kurt Sansone
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.