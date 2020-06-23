[WATCH] Labour executive votes to remove Konrad Mizzi from parliamentary group

The Labour Party executive has voted to remove Konrad Mizzi from the parliamentary group following the latest scandal involving a Montenegro wind farm purchased by Enemalta from which Yorgen Fenech's 17 Black benfitted.

The meeting was called by PL leader Robert Abela after Mizzi refused an earlier request to resign from the parliamentary group. Speaking just after the executive meeting, Abela said the decision was setting the highest standards.

"I am not here to judge Konrad Mizzi from a legal point of view but on a political level," Abela said.

Asked whether he will adopt a similar stand on Joseph Muscat, Abela said the situation was different. "Konrad Mizzi had a connection with the Panama Papers and 17 Black. Joseph Muscat had no such accusations and his mistake was not to remove Mizzi and Keith Schembri in 2016 when the Panama connection came to the fore. For that he already paid a political price," Abela said.

He also ruled out an early election.

It was Mizzi who went public with his defiance in a Facebook post early on Tuesday.

Mizzi denied having had a personal interest in the Montenegro wind farm project, insisting the investment ensured Enemalta continued to benefit from a return until this day. However, he gave no explanation as to how Enemalta paid three times more for the shareholding to a company, which was linked to Fenech's 17 Black.

The Montenegro wind farm project is subject to a police investigation.

Mizzi has always denied any knowledge and connection to 17 Black despite his accountants listing it as a target client in bank account opening forms for his Panama company. Mizzi has always claimed the inclusion of 17 Black was a mistake by his advisors, Nexia BT.

The showdown with Mizzi is expected to cause friction within the PL rank and file, especially in the Fourth District, where the MP has his electoral base.