IVF leave extended to single women and egg donors

Single women undergoing in-vitro fertilisation and egg donors are now entitled to 60 hours of paid leave, Minister Carmelo Abela said.

The changes to employment regulations come into force today and are an enhancement to IVF leave rules that were first introduced in 2017 that granted 100 hours of leave to couples undergoing the treatment.

The additional benefits reflect the changes enacted in 2018 to the law regulating IVF that liberalised the treatment, making it possible for single women to undergo IVF and allowing gamete donation.

Abela, under whose remit employment legislation falls, said the amendments also take into account the fact that a person’s gender identity may differ from their physical characteristics.

“This government is committed to ensure equality among all citizens and to improve working conditions. We also believe that we should be supportive of all families, in their diversity, and also of individuals who want their children to grow up in the love and affection they deserve,” Abela said.