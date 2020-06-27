menu

No new COVID-19 cases, 3 recoveries in past 24 hours

26 cases are still active. 870 swab tests were carried out yesterday.

matthew_agius
27 June 2020, 1:16pm
by Matthew Agius
Malta has registered no new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours and 3 people have recovered, according to official figures.

870 swab tests were carried out yesterday, bringing the total number of swabs to 93387. 26 cases are still active, out of a total of 670 since the pandemic reached Malta’s shores.

7 positive patients are receiving care in hospitals. Mater Dei and Karin Grech hospitals are treating one patient each, whilst St. Thomas hospital is dealing with 2 cases and Boffa hospital, 3.

A total of 9 people have died of the Coronavirus in Malta since the pandemic began. 635 have recovered.

