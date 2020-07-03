Labour president submits nomination for deputy party affairs leader

The outgoing president of the Labour Party, Daniel José Micallef, has announced he will submit his nomination for the post of deputy leader for party affairs.

On Thursday, Micallef announced the Labour general conference had voted unanimously to have the second deputy leadership post contested only by candidates who are not MPs.

The Labour deputy leadership for party affairs was always occupied by a non-MP until Konrad Mizzi, then energy minister, submitted his nomination for the post just as the Panama Papers blew up in 2016. Mizzi later relinquished the post, which was later taken up by Chris Cardona, now a former MP who has resigned from the Labour backbench.

Micallef, an architect by profession, has worked inside the Labour internal committees, served as president of the Labour Youth Forum, and was elected president of the party in 2013.

“I am submitting my nomination in full humility and love for the party I have grown up in and worked for. Together with Prime Minister Robert Abela, we will renew this party, and strengthen the movement, and strengthen the country.”