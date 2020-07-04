No new coronavirus infections in past 24 hours

No new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the past 24 hours, according to the latest figures from the Ministry for Health.

987 swab tests were carried out on Friday, bringing the total number of tests carried out to 99,126.

There are currently 12 active cases. Since records began, 672 infections have been recorded in Malta. 9 people have died of the disease.

One new recovery has been reported. 651 people have recovered so far.

For the first time since March no patients are receiving care for COVID-19 at Mater Dei Hospital. A patient is still receiving care at Karin Grech and St. Thomas hospitals, whilst 4 patients are receiving care at Boffa hospital.