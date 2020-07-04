menu

No new coronavirus infections in past 24 hours

Since records began, 672 infections have been recorded in Malta

matthew_agius
4 July 2020, 1:44pm
by Matthew Agius
Today's COVID-19 figures
Today's COVID-19 figures

No new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the past 24 hours, according to the latest figures from the Ministry for Health.

987 swab tests were carried out on Friday, bringing the total number of tests carried out to 99,126.

There are currently 12 active cases. Since records began, 672 infections have been recorded in Malta. 9 people have died of the disease.

One new recovery has been reported. 651 people have recovered so far.

For the first time since March no patients are receiving care for COVID-19 at Mater Dei Hospital. A patient is still receiving care at Karin Grech and St. Thomas hospitals, whilst 4 patients are receiving care at Boffa hospital.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
More in National
Turkish defence minister in Malta meeting with Bartolo on Libya situation
National

Turkish defence minister in Malta meeting with Bartolo on Libya situation
Matthew Vella
No new coronavirus infections in past 24 hours
National

No new coronavirus infections in past 24 hours
Matthew Agius
Delia urges Maltese 'renewal,' calls for investment in industry
National

Delia urges Maltese 'renewal,' calls for investment in industry
Matthew Agius
New mums older, more educated
National

New mums older, more educated
Matthew Vella
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.