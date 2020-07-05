menu

Libya PM Serraj in Malta visit, day after Turkish defence minister talks

GNA leader Fayez el Serraj in official visit to Malta, one day after holding talks with Turkish defence minister in Tripoli

matthew_vella
5 July 2020, 10:34am
by Matthew Vella
Maltese delegation led by Prime Minister Robert Abela has already met Libya GNA head Fayyez al-Sarraj in Tripoli
Maltese delegation led by Prime Minister Robert Abela has already met Libya GNA head Fayyez al-Sarraj in Tripoli

Libyan prime minister Fayez el Serraj is visiting Malta on an official visit to discuss security in the Mediterranean as well as irregular immigration from Libya. 

The visit comes just a day after Serraj met Turkish defence minister Hulusi Akar, who later flew to Malta on a short visit to meet Evarist Bartolo. 

The meeting with Turkey was considered important in the light of Malta’s overtures to the NATO country. 

Turkey is actively providing the UN-recognised Government of National Accord in Libya with weaponry and air support in its fight against Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar and his Libyan National Army. 

Tripoli insists that Operation Irini, which was set up to enforce the Libyan arms embargo, punishes it by attempting to prevent Turkish supplies from across the Eastern Mediterranean. 

Irini, run by a joint Italian-Greek command, is also attempting to patrol the seas in which the GNA extended its exclusive economic zone to the Turkish zone. 

Malta withdrew from EUNAVFOR Irini, the European naval operation considered to be inimical to Turkey’s geopolitical interests, in a bid to gain Turkish support in forcing Tripoli’s hand to control militias controlling human smuggling operations in the Central Mediterranean. 

Matthew Vella is executive editor at MaltaToday.
More in National
Police were told Fenech had dirt on Macbridge, secret company with China connection
National

Police were told Fenech had dirt on Macbridge, secret company with China connection
Saviour Balzan
Libya PM Serraj in Malta visit, day after Turkish defence minister talks
National

Libya PM Serraj in Malta visit, day after Turkish defence minister talks
Matthew Vella
Migrants rescued by cargo ship refused disembarkation in Malta
National

Migrants rescued by cargo ship refused disembarkation in Malta
Karl Azzopardi
Robert Abela and Steward lock horns over agreement brokered with Muscat, Mizzi
National

Robert Abela and Steward lock horns over agreement brokered with Muscat, Mizzi
Matthew Vella
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.