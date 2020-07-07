menu

Brazil president tests positive for coronavirus

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro has repeatedly played down the effects of the virus calling it a 'little flu' 

karl_azzopardi
7 July 2020, 5:37pm
by Karl Azzopardi

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for the coronavirus, local media has reported.

On Monday night Bolsonaro was taken to hospital for a lung scan and a swab tests, after he developed symptoms, including a fever.

He has repeatedly played down risks surrounding the virus, calling it a “little flu”.

The Brazil President had also urged regional governors to ease lockdown, while watering down regulation on the wearing of face masks.

Back in April, he said that even if he were to be infected with the virus, he would "not have to worry as I wouldn't feel anything, at most it would be like a little flue or a little cold".

As of Monday, the number of deaths from the virus in Brazil was over 65,000 and infections were over 1.6 million.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
