Police looking for missing 15-year-old girl

Police are asking for help to locate Luana Borg, who was last seen in Żebbuġ four days ago.

The 15-year-old girl was reported missing and the police are asking for anyone with information on her whereabouts to pass it on confidentially.

Borg was last seen at 8pm in Żebbuġ on 3 July, wearing a peach-coloured crop top, blue jeans, black shoes and was carrying a black bag.

Anybody with information can contact the police on 21224001 or 119, or go to the nearest police station.