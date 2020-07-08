[LIVE] Caruana Galizia public inquiry: Former Economic Crimes police chief testifying

The public inquiry into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia continues on Wednesday.

In the previous sitting, Vince Muscat’s former defence lawyer Arthur Azzopardi told the inquiry that a request for a presidential pardon by his client (Muscat), had been dismissed by Lawrence Cutajar on the grounds that the testimony was “hearsay” evidence.

Asked by inquiry board member Judge Abigail Lofaro why Muscat’s presidential pardon hadn’t been granted, Azzopardi said former police chief Cutajar had told him that the word from “the top” was that Muscat’s testimony was hearsay.

The inquiry is tasked, among other things, with determining whether the State did all it could to prevent the murder from happening.

Caruana Galizia was murdered in a car bomb just outside her Bidnija house on 16 October 2017. Three men, George Degiorgio, Alfred Degiorgio and Vince Muscat, have been charged with carrying out the assassination, while Yorgen Fenech is charged with masterminding the murder.

Melvin Theuma, who acted as a middleman between Fenech and the three killers, was granted a presidential pardon last year to tell all.