Health department issues warning over Smiles ice cream

The Superintendent of Public Health informed the public that Smiles ice cream products should not be consumed because of the possibility of the presence of plastic in the products.

11 July 2020, 11:48am
Vanilla, Chocolate, Dessert Ripple, Nocciola, Strawberry and Strawberry Ripple ice cream flavours are all affected
The public health authorities have issued a warning to the public after pieces of plastic were found in tubs of a local brand of ice cream.

The Superintendent of Public Health informed the public that Smiles ice cream products should not be consumed because of the possibility of the presence of plastic in the products. This after the company itself had informed the authorities of the problem.

The warning concerns 2 litre tubs of Smiles Vanilla, Chocolate, Dessert Ripple, Nocciola,Strawberry and Strawberry Ripple flavour ice cream with expiry dates up to 13th January 2022.

