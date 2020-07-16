Police officers allowed to anonymously report abuse in the corps under new reform

Police officers can now anonymously report alleged abuse within the corps without being penalised under a newly implemented regulation.

Before the implementation of the reform, a member of the Police Force would face disciplinary proceedings if caught making an anonymous report.

This is being done after a schedule in the Police Act was amended.

“Filing an anonymous report will now be possible according to the established procedures,” a statement read.

National Security Minister Byron Camilleri hailed the police leadership for enhancing transparency and accountability in the corps.

“We want to ensure that there are internal systems in place that allow a member of the Police Force, from constables to officers in other ranks, that feel comfortable reporting abuse even if it concerns their peers,” said Camilleri.

He also said this is the first step towards the establishment of an anti-fraud and corruption policy in the force.

“The government is committed to adopting a number of recommendations made by the Council of Europe’s Group of States against Corruption (GRECO),” the minister said.