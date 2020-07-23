menu

One new COVID-19 case registered overnight

One new coronavirus case found overnight, bringing the number of active cases to six

laura_calleja
23 July 2020, 12:48pm
by Laura Calleja

One new case of COVID-19 has been registered overnight, according to the latest figures released by the Health Ministry.

No new patients have recovered, with the total number of active cases standing at six. Since the start of the pandemic in March, 665 people have recovered from the virus and nine patients have died.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 23•07•2020 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate | Covid19 Malta

Posted by saħħa on Thursday, July 23, 2020

In the past 24 hours, 1,114 swab tests were carried out. With a grand total of 116,909 tests having been carried out so far on the island.

The Health Ministry said that today’s case was local, sporadic and symptomatic.

