Melvin Theuma out of intensive care, condition stable

Melvin Theuma has been taken out of Mater Dei’s intensive care unit and transferred to the Ear, Nose and Throat ward.

Police said his condition has remained stable.

Theuma, who is the chief witness in the Daphne Caruana Galizia assassination, was found bleeding inside his Swieqi apartment.

He sustained injuries to his left hand, abdomen and throat, and was subsequently operated upon.

Medical sources have said that the injuries he sustained, and the angles of the stab wounds, indicated he had self-harmed.

In a written note to the police, Theuma said he stabbed himself out of remorse and because his evidence was being doubted.

Magistrate Astrid Grima visited Theuma’s bedside on Friday at the intensive care unit of Mater Dei Hospital. But Theuma, who is unable to speak after the incident, excluded third party involvement – he used gestures and a hand-written note to answer her questions.

Theuma pointed to himself, indicating he was responsible, and, when asked if he had been threatened, he responded with a thumbs down signal, sources say.

READ ALSO: Melvin Theuma offered Edwin Brincat €15,000 to give to former commissioner Lawrence Cutajar