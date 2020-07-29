33 migrants rescued by AFM brought ashore

A group of 33 migrants rescued by the Armed Forces of Malta were brought ashore early on Wednesday, an army spokesperson has confirmed.

The migrants, all men, disembarked at Boiler Wharf in Isla at 4:30am and as per procedure were taken to the initial reception centre for identification and medical tests, the spokesperson said.

It was the migrant rescue hotline Alarmphone that raised the alarm on Tuesday afternoon regarding a boat that was in distress with 33 migrants on board.

The boat was inside Malta’s search and rescue area and purportedly had engine trouble. The migrants departed from Libya.

As has been customary for the past months, the government did not issue a press statement on the rescue and disembarkation but a Home Affairs spokesperson confirmed the information when contacted.

This group follows another group of 94 migrants who were rescued by the AFM on Monday.

