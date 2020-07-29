12 new COVID-19 cases, five linked to Santa Venera feast

Malta has recorded 12 new COVID-19 cases, including the first cluster that can be traced back to a village feast.

Information released on Wednesday by the health authorities shows that five of the new cases recorded overnight are linked to the Santa Venera feast.

Last Monday, the health authorities had issued a public health warning asking people who attended the Santa Venera feast to get swabbed after a person who was present tested positive.

The health authorities said that another two cases were linked to the cluster from the Hotel Takeover party held at the Radisson a fortnight ago.

The rest of the cases were from community transmission.

The new cases are in addition to 66 positive cases registered among migrants who disembarked in Malta on Monday.

The migrants were tested as per routine and are in isolation at the Ħal Far Initial Reception Centre.

Malta now has 112 active cases, including the 66 migrants.

READ ALSO: Doctors declare industrial dispute as COVID-19 cases surge