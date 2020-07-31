menu

Pieter Omtzigt flags ‘failing system of magisterial inquiries’, despite reforms

Council of Europe special rapporteur Pieter Omtzigt warns institutional reforms did not fix “failing” magisterial inquiries system

massimo_costa
31 July 2020, 3:40pm
by Massimo Costa

Malta’s system of magisterial inquiries is failing and is allowing for impunity to foster, Pieter Omtzigt has warned.

The Council of Europe special rapporteur tweeted that, while he welcomed the government’s progress in implementing reforms proposed by the Venice Commission, various concerns remains.

The government, he said, had put in place reforms to decrease the Prime Minister’s excessive powers and increase accountability.

But, despite sending the reforms it had drafted to the Venice Commission, it did not wait for its opinion before putting them in place, he noted.

Moreover, he said the reform process was untransparent, and there had been not been a public consultation.

“I remain concerned that the overall reform process still seems erratic, uncoordinated, non-transparent & piecemeal, with no meaningful public consultation, as requested by both [the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe and the Venice Commission],” Omtzigt said.

“Most of all, I am concerned that the failing system of magisterial inquiries remains unreformed. This is the real bottleneck that allows impunity for high-level political corruption, as identified by GRECO.”

The Dutch MP went on to highlight that the fact a judicial review could now take place of the Attorney General’s decision not to prosecute would change nothing if the reason for the AG’s lack of action was because a magisterial inquiry never came to a close, or if it did end but the AG still failed to take a decision.

He added that ongoing magisterial inquiries had been used as an excuse for police inaction on money-laundering allegations against former OPM chief of staff keith Schembri.

Omtzigt’s comments come after the government and Opposition on Wednesday unanimously approved significant Constitutional changes following the Venice Commission’s recommendations.

Massimo’s journalistic interests are local and British politics, EU policies, and busine...
More in National
No outpatient appointments from Monday as doctors' union issues industrial action directives
National

No outpatient appointments from Monday as doctors' union issues industrial action directives
Karl Azzopardi
Pieter Omtzigt flags ‘failing system of magisterial inquiries’, despite reforms
National

Pieter Omtzigt flags ‘failing system of magisterial inquiries’, despite reforms
Massimo Costa
Casa’s testimony confirms no money received from Yorgen Fenech - Delia
National

Casa’s testimony confirms no money received from Yorgen Fenech - Delia
Massimo Costa
COVID-19: Authorities slam untrue St Joseph School prom and Qormi Skola Sajf rumours
National

COVID-19: Authorities slam untrue St Joseph School prom and Qormi Skola Sajf rumours
Karl Azzopardi
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.