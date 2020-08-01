menu

Active cases of COVID-19 in Malta higher than pre-lockdown stage

21 new cases brings total of active cases up to 171

matthew_agius
1 August 2020, 12:44pm
by Matthew Agius
21 new cases of COVID-19 were registered yesterday
21 new cases of COVID-19 were registered yesterday

21 new cases of the coronavirus have been detected in the past 24 hours, according to the latest figures.

This spike brings the total of active cases up to 171.

The majority of today’s cases were contacts from previously reported cases and 2 cases were imported.

Most of the new cases are aged under 35, with one case being 80 years old. 3 of the new cases were detected in immigrants who were already in quarantine.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
More in National
Active cases of COVID-19 in Malta higher than pre-lockdown stage
National

Active cases of COVID-19 in Malta higher than pre-lockdown stage
Matthew Agius
PD and AD to merge into a single party
National

PD and AD to merge into a single party
Matthew Agius
MHRA calls for 'balanced approach' in government response to COVID-19 spike
National

MHRA calls for 'balanced approach' in government response to COVID-19 spike
Matthew Agius
MAM may suspend directives if government follows public health guidelines on mass events
National

MAM may suspend directives if government follows public health guidelines on mass events
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.