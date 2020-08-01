Active cases of COVID-19 in Malta higher than pre-lockdown stage
21 new cases brings total of active cases up to 171
21 new cases of the coronavirus have been detected in the past 24 hours, according to the latest figures.
This spike brings the total of active cases up to 171.
The majority of today’s cases were contacts from previously reported cases and 2 cases were imported.
Most of the new cases are aged under 35, with one case being 80 years old. 3 of the new cases were detected in immigrants who were already in quarantine.
