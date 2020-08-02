Roberta Metsola considering all options as PN leadership race beckons

Roberta Metsola has hinted at a negotiated strategy to have a new leader of the Nationalist Party, adding that she was considering all options.

The PN MEP said on Sunday that in the coming hours she would be discussing what the best interest of the party and the country is, ruling out nothing in the process.

“I am considering all options and ruling out nothing. Just as I always said and did, I am ready to serve wherever I am needed,” Metsola said in a Facebook post.

Her words suggest that there may be a movement in favour of supporting one candidate among those opposed to Adrian Delia.

“In the coming hours, we have to discuss where we want to arrive rather from where we are departing. I wish that the way forward towards a serious, strengthened, credible party that includes everyone is charted through profound and respectful dialogue, so that we can start working for unity and heal the wounds,” Metsola wrote.

The MEP has been touted as a possible contender for leader and earlier this week charted her thoughts on how she envisages the PN’s future.

However, despite the PN dissenters getting their way in yesterday’s vote in the general council, Delia’s option still obtained 44% support.

In a leadership contest with more than two candidates, the field is first whittled down to two by the very same councillors who voted yesterday.

This means that Delia would stand a very good chance of ending up on the final ballot sheet with another candidate in a face-off that will be decided by members.

Delia has pledged to contest the leadership race.

In a post earlier on Sunday, Therese Comodini Cachia said she would continue being a “catalyst” for change, stopping short of declaring a leadership bid.

Over the past few weeks, the names of Bernard Grech, Mark Anthony Sammut and Alex Perici Calascione have also been floated as possible leadership contenders.