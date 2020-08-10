Pathologists call for ‘urgent’ measures to prevent COVID-19 pandemic spiralling out of control

All mass gatherings involving groups of more than 10 people must be prohibited and social distancing measures must be strictly enforced, the Malta College of Pathologists said.

The college warned that the COVID-19 pandemic was spiralling out of control and urgent measures were necessary to remedy the situation.

“This is not the time for cosmetic measures. It is only a matter of time before this wave of COVID-19 infections is followed by increased hospitalisation rates and deaths. This is not scaremongering; it is the basic characteristic of the epidemiology of COVID-19,” pathologists said.

The college said that many restaurants have completely abandoned the rules of social distancing and the wearing of masks in public places where social distancing is not possible must be strongly enforced. Working from home must, once again, be encouraged.

The college said the elderly and vulnerable must remain inside as much as possible, since the absence of a vaccine, they remain especially vulnerable to infection due the expected rise in the number of asymptomatic infected persons.

The college appealed to all who are awaiting testing results to isolate themselves until their result is known.

“If the situation deteriorates further, the authorities will also need to seriously consider swabbing all people flying in to Malta,” the college said, appealing to political leaders to treat the current situation with the extreme urgency.

“Be humble enough to admit that mistakes have been made, and show a genuine commitment to address them,” the statement ended.