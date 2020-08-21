[BREAKING] Joseph Muscat, former Malta PM, to be interrogated by police

Former prime minister Joseph Muscat will be interrogated at 2pm by the police investigating the assassination of journalist Daphne Crauana Galizia.

Fenech told investigators in November 2019 that Muscat had asked him if his chief of staff Keith Schembri had featured in recordings secretly taken by murder middleman Melvin Theuma.

The Tumas magnate, accused of being the mastermind in the assassination of the journalist, claims he assured the then prime minister that he was doing his best to protect Schembri.

Muscat has denied the claims made by Fenech.

Fenech claims that Muscat discussed Theuma with him twice in early 2019, once at the former prime minister’s birthday party at Girgenti and on another occasion when he was summoned to a meeting with Muscat and Schembri at Auberge de Castille.

Theuma became State’s evidence in exchange for testimony to implicate Fenech as the person who ordered and financed the October 2017 car bombing that killed Caruana Galizia.