Police arrest second person in connection with Sliema double murder

A second person has been arrested on Wednesday evening suspected to be involved in the Sliema double murder.

At 11pm, police from the major crimes section arrested the suspect at a hotel in Gzira after information had become available of his whereabouts.

After trailing his movements, the police moved in. The suspect attempted to escape but was arrested immediately.

The man is being held for further investigation, while prime suspect Daniel Muka is expected to be arraigned later today.

A third person, a Maltese man, was held for questioning by the police on suspicions he was helping Muka hide.

On Tuesday, police arrested two men in a police raid on a Floriana residence.

The arrest came a week after the murder of Chris Pandolfino, 58, and Ivor Maciejowski, 30. The couple were murdered at their Sliema home in Locker Street on Tuesday 18 August.

The arrested man is understood to be Albanian national Daniel Muka, the suspect in the hold-up on a Tigné Point jewellery shop three years ago. He was out on bail.

Infurmat li kien hemm iktar żviluppi b’rabta mal-omiċidju doppju li seħħ il-ġimgħa li għaddiet f’Tas-Sliema. Jirriżulta... Posted by Byron Camilleri on Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà would not confirm the identity of the arrested man but described him as the prime suspect in the murder. There were two other people inside the Floriana apartment, who had no link to the murder.

Talking to social media, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri confirmed the arrest and stated that he was "immensely satisfied with the will and determination showed by the Police Force in carrying out its work."