Paceville bouncer arrested in rooftop chase is second suspect in Sliema double murder

Viktor Drgaomanski has been identified as the second suspect in the in last week’s Sliema double murder.

Dragomanski was arrested by police after a rooftop chase in Gzira on Wednesday evening.

He is being held for further investigation, while prime suspect Daniel Muka was arraigned in court earlier on Thursday.

Reports state Dragomanski, who is of North Macedonian nationality, has been residing in Sliema, and has been living in Malta for a couple of years.

He was working as a Paceville bouncer.

The arrest came after the murder of Chris Pandolfino, 58, and Ivor Maciejowski, 30. The couple were murdered at their Sliema home in Locker Street on Tuesday 18 August.

Muka is also the suspect in a hold-up on a Tigné Point jewellery shop three years ago. He was out on bail.

Muka was formally charged with the willful homicide of Pandolfino and Maciejowski, and stealing some €2,329 in jewellery and other items, apart from related charges. He was also charged with the keeping of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, used a stolen vehicle, and the theft of two vehicle licence plates.

A third person, a Maltese man, was held for questioning by the police on suspicions he was helping Muka hide following the arrest of the Albanian. There were two other people inside the Floriana apartment, who had no link to the murder.

