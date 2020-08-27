menu

Paceville bouncer arrested in rooftop chase is second suspect in Sliema double murder

Second suspect is Paceville bouncer Viktor Dragomanski

karl_azzopardi laura_calleja
Last updated on 27 August 2020, 5:17pm
by Karl Azzopardi / Laura Calleja

Viktor Drgaomanski has been identified as the second suspect in the in last week’s Sliema double murder.

Dragomanski was arrested by police after a rooftop chase in Gzira on Wednesday evening.

He is being held for further investigation, while prime suspect Daniel Muka was arraigned in court earlier on Thursday.

Reports state Dragomanski, who is of North Macedonian nationality, has been residing in Sliema, and has been living in Malta for a couple of years.

He was working as a Paceville bouncer.

The arrest came after the murder of Chris Pandolfino, 58, and Ivor Maciejowski, 30. The couple were murdered at their Sliema home in Locker Street on Tuesday 18 August.

Muka is also the suspect in a hold-up on a Tigné Point jewellery shop three years ago. He was out on bail.

Muka was formally charged with the willful homicide of Pandolfino and Maciejowski, and stealing some €2,329 in jewellery and other items, apart from related charges. He was also charged with the keeping of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, used a stolen vehicle, and the theft of two vehicle licence plates.

A third person, a Maltese man, was held for questioning by the police on suspicions he was helping Muka hide following the arrest of the Albanian. There were two other people inside the Floriana apartment, who had no link to the murder.

READ ALSO: Sliema double murder: Muka pleads not guilty, no request for bail made

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in National
PM’s inaction on Joseph Muscat’s alleged knowledge on Caruana Galizia murder unacceptable, Delia says
National

PM’s inaction on Joseph Muscat’s alleged knowledge on Caruana Galizia murder unacceptable, Delia says
Karl Azzopardi
Muscat denies latest claim that he knew of Schembri’s alleged involvement in Caruana Galizia murder
National

Muscat denies latest claim that he knew of Schembri’s alleged involvement in Caruana Galizia murder
Kurt Sansone
Paceville bouncer arrested in rooftop chase is second suspect in Sliema double murder
National

Paceville bouncer arrested in rooftop chase is second suspect in Sliema double murder
Karl Azzopardi / Laura Calleja
37 new cases of COVID-19 registered overnight
National

37 new cases of COVID-19 registered overnight
Laura Calleja
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.