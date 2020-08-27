37 new cases of COVID-19 registered overnight

37 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered overnight, according to the latest figures released by the Health Ministry.

The ministry said that today's cases were still being investigated.

From yesterday’s cases, 18 were family members of previously known cases, six were direct contacts of known cases and six were work colleagues of positive cases.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 27•08•2020 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate Posted by saħħa on Thursday, August 27, 2020

44 more people have since recovered from the virus. The number of active cases now stands at 657.

Since the start of the pandemic in March,1,121 people have recovered from the virus and ten patients have died.

In the past 24 hours, 2,542 swab tests were carried out. With a grand total of 182,245 tests having been carried out so far on the island.