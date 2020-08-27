menu

37 new cases of COVID-19 registered overnight

laura_calleja
27 August 2020, 12:32pm
by Laura Calleja

37 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered overnight, according to the latest figures released by the Health Ministry.

The ministry said that today's cases were still being investigated.

From yesterday’s cases, 18 were family members of previously known cases, six were direct contacts of known cases and six were work colleagues of positive cases.

44 more people have since recovered from the virus. The number of active cases now stands at 657.

Since the start of the pandemic in March,1,121 people have recovered from the virus and ten patients have died.

In the past 24 hours, 2,542 swab tests were carried out. With a grand total of 182,245 tests having been carried out so far on the island.

