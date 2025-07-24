Man avoids prison after misappropriating €5,600 from client

A man who misappropriated €5,600 entrusted to him in 2021 has avoided jail time after admitting guilt and repaying the victim in full.

Tonio Friggieri, 53, Ħamrun has been ordered to perform 100 hours of unpaid community service after pleading guilty to misappropriating €5,600 from a client.

Friggieri admitted to taking the money in 2021 while acting in a professional capacity. The court heard that the funds had been entrusted to him under an obligation of return, yet he used them for his own benefit.

Prosecutors initially brought forward three charges, including fraud, but confirmed that the second and third were alternative to the principal count of misappropriation. Friggieri pleaded guilty during his first court appearance in May 2025.

The victim confirmed in court that Friggieri had already repaid the full amount before official proceedings began. He also testified that the two had reconciled, with the victim even giving the accused additional work after the incident.

During the sentence, Magistrate Marse-Ann Farrugia noted the early plea, cooperation with police, and the fact that Friggieri led a stable life with no serious criminal record. Although the misappropriated sum was significant, the court said it was not excessive and opted against a prison sentence or suspended term. Instead, Friggieri was ordered to complete 100 hours of community service.

The magistrate made it clear that failure to comply with the order or committing another offence would result in sentencing for the original crime.

A copy of the judgment was also sent to the Director of Probation and Parole.

The court was presided over by Magistrate Marse-Ann Farrugia, with Inspector Ritienne Gauci prosecuting.