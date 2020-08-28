Majority of university students dissatisfied with COVID-19 remote teaching

A survey carried out by the University of Malta shows that the majority of students are dissatisfied with the shift towards remote learning during COVID-19, attributing higher workloads and confusing procedures to their discontent.

The Surveys of Assessment, Learning and Teaching (SALT) were distributed among students, academics and administrative staff to better understand their experiences with remote learning and examination during COVID-19.

A majority of students reported a general dissatisfaction with this shift, with 60% of the cohort feeling that they failed to achieve their intended learning goals. Many reported that communication with administrative bodies was poor, with a similar perception held with regards to official communication on assessments during the exam period.

An overwhelming 76% of students reported dissatisfaction with the new modes of teaching, and a further 66% felt disgruntled by the new assessment and examination tools.

Yet a majority of respondents found the new remote assessment and examination modalities to be superior to traditional paper-based examinations, and would be open to using these modalities once health restrictions are removed.

Academics were overall satisfied with the transition to remote teaching, with 78% feeling content with the new assignment and exam modalities in place. However many felt irritated by students turning off their camera during lectures, noting that it made them feel disconnected from their students.

Preparation for remote assessments and examinations was also well accepted, with 55% claiming that remote assessments were an improvement on traditional paper-based assessments.

Administrative staff were particularly pleased with the shift towards remote working, with 94% of respondents feeling satisfied with the measures. No communication issues were put forward, and 74% reported a high level of satisfaction with regards to their overall workload during the remote working period.