32 migrants rescued at sea test positive for COVID-19

32 migrants rescued at sea over the past few days have tested positive for COVID-19, the Health Ministry said.

The figure was released in the same post alongside Malta’s official data, published to Sahha’s Facebook page. The ministry said that the cases had tested positive in the last 24 hours.

Migrants are kept in quarantine upon their disembarkation, they are not included in the country’s official data, following approval from the European Centre for Disease Control.

Last week, Home Affairs Minister Bryon Camilleri said that plans to quarantine migrants on a vessel at sea would go ahead despite delays to the plan after one of the bidders filed an appeal during the tendering process.

Camilleri said that the government was still seeking this option, despite the cost, as it was of secondary importance.

The government has yet to release the official figures regarding how many migrants have tested positive for COVID-19, or what percentage have recovered.

