Prison has become a place where fear reigns, PN says

Instead of a place for reform, prison has become a place where fear reigns, the Nationalist Party has said.

On Monday, a Maltese national slated for extradition to the United States on a charge of sexual molestation of children in 1986 and 1987 committed suicide at Corradino Correctional Facility.

This is the tenth person to be found dead at the CCF facility in the span of a few months.

“This death could have been prevented had the effective protocols been in place,” Opposition spokesperson for national security Beppe Fenech Adami said.

Fenech Adami insisted that National Security Minister Byron Camilleri should answer for the streak of prison deaths.

“Instead of hiding behind inquiries and statements, the minister should assure the country that the situation will be addressed once and for all. If not, Byron Camilleri has no choice but to resign,” he said.

A magisterial inquiry on the case has been launched.