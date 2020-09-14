menu

Over 9kg of cocaine discovered during airport luggage screening

An accompanying passenger was also found in possession of cannabis and ecstasy 

nicole_meilak
14 September 2020, 4:16pm
by Nicole Meilak

Customs officials discovered over 9.85 kilograms of cocaine during a routine operation at Malta International Airport.

Officials were screening luggages of passengers arriving from Madrid when they noticed suspicious content in a carry-on bag belonging to one of the passengers.

After the bag passed through the x-ray machine, further searchers of the luggage led officials to discover a false bottom and an elevation of over 9.85 kilograms of a white substance.

The luggage was flagged for suspicious content while passing through the x-ray machine
The luggage was flagged for suspicious content while passing through the x-ray machine

Preliminary narcotics testing indicated that the substance found was cocaine.

The passenger, a woman of Spanish nationality, was placed under arrest by the Police Drug Squad, along with an accompanying passenger who was also found with small amounts of cannabis and ecstasy.

The passengers are expected to be arraigned in Court over the coming hours.

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
More in National
Omtzigt letter to new AG: bringing everyone in Daphne murder to justice is ‘top expectation’
National

Omtzigt letter to new AG: bringing everyone in Daphne murder to justice is ‘top expectation’
Kurt Sansone
Rain turns Malta’s roads into rivers
National

Rain turns Malta’s roads into rivers
Kurt Sansone
Air Malta issues call for CEO
National

Air Malta issues call for CEO
Karl Azzopardi
Over 9kg of cocaine discovered during airport luggage screening
National

Over 9kg of cocaine discovered during airport luggage screening
Nicole Meilak
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.