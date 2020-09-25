Updated | Church and State schools reopening postponed by a week for all students

Students in state schools will not return to their classrooms on 30 September, but will instead start school in a staggered manner between the 7 and 14 October. the Education Ministry said on Friday.

Students will start schooling on different dates depending on their year group during the week starting on 7 October. Schools will be communicating with parents and guardians the return dates for the respective year groups.

Parents and custodians will be given the liberty to choose whether to send their children to school. “Everyone’s decision will be respected and during the scholastic year pre-recorded lessons on the internet will be made available,” the statement released on Friday morning read.

Educators will still be returning to school on 28 September.

The Klabb 3-16 service in the interim period will be available.

MUT and Malta Chamber reactions

MUT welcomed the decision to take a staggered approach to student intake, but noted that coordination will be necessary to ensure that educators can prepare for the scholastic year.

“MUT shall be monitoring the ongoings and shall be assisting schools and members in ensuring that schools adopt the requested health and safety measures. The union shall also be flagging shortcomings to be addressed prior to the intake of students,” it said.

The union also restated its call for government to take concrete action to control the spread of the pandemic.

Earlier this week, the MUT reported that talks with the ministry had failed despite the intervention of the Prime Minister. Further discussions took place yesterday in a bid to address educators' concerns over the reopening of schools.

Preparations are currently underway in all schools to implement health and safety protocols for educators and students.

The Malta Chamber welcomed the postponement of the school reopening, but expressed its disappointment in the decision being communicated late.

In light of this, the Chamber holds that any schools which are fully prepared to open should do so, arguing that there is "no logical reason [...] to remain closed and deprive students of a week of face-to-face education at this juncture."

Church schools follow suit

The Secretariat for Catholic Education announced that students in Church schools will also return to school between the 7th and 14th October, with each school expected to devise a plan on how students will return throughout that week.

Educators will return to school on the dates previously established by school management, whereby they will familiarise themselves with protocols until the scholastic year begins.

"The Secretariat for Catholic Education regrets the inconvenience caused during this challenging time. It hopes that this decision which is being taken to ensure the health and safety of those involved, will be of benefit to all," they said.

While no decision has yet been taken by private schools, President of the Independent Schools Association Sue Midolo confirmed that a discussion will be held this evening and a decision will be communicated by tomorrow.