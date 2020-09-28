27 new cases of COVID-19 registered on Monday

27 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Monday, the health ministry said.

Active cases stand at 575, after 41 recoveries were recorded.

2,302 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 249,656 since the pandemic began.

The total number of cases stand at 3,006, while total recoveries number 2,302.

Deaths during the pandemic stand at 32, after a 91-year-old woman died from coronavirus on Monday.

While today’s cases are still being investigated, from yesterday’s cases, for were family members of previously known contacts, two were direct contacts of other positive cases and three were from the St Joseph Home cluster.