91-year-old woman dies of COVID-19

32nd COVID-19 death recorded in a 91-year-old woman who was suffering from other medical conditions

laura_calleja
28 September 2020, 7:36am
by Laura Calleja
The ministry said the woman had further health conditions
Malta has recorded its 32nd death due to COVID-19, with the victim being a 91-year-old woman.

The elderly woman passed away at Mater Dei Hospital late on Sunday after having tested positive on 10 September.

The ministry said the woman was suffering from other medical conditions. 

The ministry extended its condolences to the woman's family and reiterated its appeal for people to follow health authorities' advice in relation to COVID-19.

On Sunday 21 new cases of COVID-19 were registered overnight, bringing the number of active cases to 590.

32 people have died so far from the virus. 

