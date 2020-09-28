91-year-old woman dies of COVID-19

Malta has recorded its 32nd death due to COVID-19, with the victim being a 91-year-old woman.

The elderly woman passed away at Mater Dei Hospital late on Sunday after having tested positive on 10 September.

The ministry said the woman was suffering from other medical conditions.

The ministry extended its condolences to the woman's family and reiterated its appeal for people to follow health authorities' advice in relation to COVID-19.

On Sunday 21 new cases of COVID-19 were registered overnight, bringing the number of active cases to 590.

32 people have died so far from the virus.