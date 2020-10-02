menu

Two new COVID-19 deaths pushes tally up to 37

A 90-year-old and 78-year-old are Malta's latest COVID-19 victims.

nicole_meilak
2 October 2020, 9:32am
by Nicole Meilak

Health authorities have confirmed that two elderly men have died after contracting COVID-19, pushing total virus deaths up to 37.

In the first case, the 90-year-old man tested positive for COVID-19 on 15 September. He was admitted to Mater Dei on the 27 September and passed away yesterday.

The second case was a 78-year-old man who registered positive for the virus on the 10 September. Five days later he was admitted to Mater Dei, passing away last night. 

Both men were suffering from underlying health conditions.

Health authorities express their condolences to the families of the two men and urge people to abide with health regulations set out by the department.

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
More in National
[WATCH] Protests stop rural road works in Dingli, Infrastructure Malta says no permit required
National

[WATCH] Protests stop rural road works in Dingli, Infrastructure Malta says no permit required
Laura Calleja
COVID-19 briefing: 44 cases, 63 new recoveries and two deaths
National

COVID-19 briefing: 44 cases, 63 new recoveries and two deaths
Laura Calleja
PN leadership election: Turnout highest in ninth and tenth districts
National

PN leadership election: Turnout highest in ninth and tenth districts
James Debono
Transport Malta online systems back up, five days after cyber attack
National

Transport Malta online systems back up, five days after cyber attack
Laura Calleja
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.