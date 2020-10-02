Two new COVID-19 deaths pushes tally up to 37

Health authorities have confirmed that two elderly men have died after contracting COVID-19, pushing total virus deaths up to 37.

In the first case, the 90-year-old man tested positive for COVID-19 on 15 September. He was admitted to Mater Dei on the 27 September and passed away yesterday.

The second case was a 78-year-old man who registered positive for the virus on the 10 September. Five days later he was admitted to Mater Dei, passing away last night.

Both men were suffering from underlying health conditions.

Health authorities express their condolences to the families of the two men and urge people to abide with health regulations set out by the department.