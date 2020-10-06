menu

Better investment needed in the mental health sector, commissioner says

Mental Health Commissioner says 120,000 people suffering from mental health disorders in Malta

karl_azzopardi
6 October 2020, 3:17pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Nearly 120,000 people in Malta suffer from a mental health disorder
Nearly 120,000 people in Malta suffer from a mental health disorder

Mental health should be a public health priority, the Mental Health Commissioner said as he called for better investment in the field.

In a statement to mark World Mental Health Day, which will be held on 10 October, the commissioner said that nearly 120,000 people in Malta suffer from a mental disorder.

“Investment in mental health and wellbeing is a public health priority and contributes to substantial improvement in overall health system outcomes,” John Cachia said.

Malta data shows that around 150 yearly deaths are attributed to mental health disorders, with two to three people dying every month by suicide.

The commissioner also said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic there is an added challenge to mental health and wellbeing.

Cachia said that at a national level, the 1770 support line has become a 24/7 service since the early stages of the pandemic, with ongoing communication with patients, staff and service providers.

“We continued to monitor involuntary care processes and ensured that the parameters of the Mental Health Act were adhered to also through the strengthening of online and electronic consultation facilities,” he said.

Reiterating his call for better investment in mental health, the commissioner quoted the World Health Organisation in stating that health, social and economic consequences will be “far-reaching” if the necessary funding is not given.

“Investment in better mental health provides direct benefits to a quarter of the population and indirect benefits to families, workplaces and social security among others,” he said.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in National
Robert Abela lashes out at new PN leader in first ‘cordial’ meeting
National

Robert Abela lashes out at new PN leader in first ‘cordial’ meeting
Kurt Sansone
Adrian Delia warns Jason Azzopardi to stop lying about him
National

Adrian Delia warns Jason Azzopardi to stop lying about him
Kurt Sansone
Bernard Grech takes his seat in parliament
National

Bernard Grech takes his seat in parliament
Karl Azzopardi
Mizzi’s revolving doors job probe: Cacopardo calls for report publication
National

Mizzi’s revolving doors job probe: Cacopardo calls for report publication
Matthew Vella
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.