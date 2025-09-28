Abela opposes Portelli’s Xlendi project as too harsh on natural beauty

Prime Minister Robert Abela has criticised a proposed Xlendi development, saying it is too harsh and would destroy the natural beauty of the popular Gozo locality.

The project is being proposed by developer Joseph Portelli.

"It is too harsh because it destroys the natural beauty of the place," Abela said during an interview with John Bundy on Sunday.

The prime minister criticised Nationalist Party leader Alex Borg for making what he called a "classic U-turn for convenience" after seeing people's reaction to his proposal for towers in Gozo. He noted that Borg did not want to speak specifically about the Xlendi project.

On development issues more broadly, Abela said the construction industry needs to wake up to sustainability. He explained that the Planning Authority must consider several criteria, including different policies and aesthetics when deciding on project applications.

He also announced that families will be at the forefront of the upcoming budget.

"In the budget, families will be right at the front and at the centre of the Labour government," Abela said.

He acknowledged that every family makes personal choices, and everyone knows the burden of raising children. Abela explained that the concerns were not just financial and stressed the need to strike a balance between work and family life.

Abela outlined how the government plans to support families in different forms. He listed assistance already given to families and indicated that the upcoming budget will continue to strengthen measures favouring families.

Abela said investment in education will continue to be strengthened. He also spoke about reforms being made for families, including IVF services, which he noted the Nationalist Party opposed.

Another reform was to family law, which Abela said is being drafted.

On Malta's recognition of the Palestinian state during the UN General Assembly earlier this week, the prime minister said this decision will help stop the fighting and bring peace to the Middle East region.

He explained how despite Malta's small size, with its seat on the UN Security Council and OSCE Presidency, the country had a crucial role and was a catalyst to promote peace and a two-state solution.