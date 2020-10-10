Malta records 100 new coronavirus cases in a day

Malta has registered 100 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, according to the latest figures.

Statistics issued by the Health department this afternoon show a surge in the number of new COVID-19 infections. The tally is the second highest ever recorded - 106 on September 16.

As at noon, there were 703 active cases and 41 deaths from the disease. 22 recoveries were reported in the past 24 hours. Today’s cases are still being investigated. From yesterday’s cases, 19 were family members of a previous case, 2 were contacts of other positive cases and one case was imported.

Contact tracing of the new cases announced on Saturday is still under way, according to health authorities.